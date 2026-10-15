IAPMO Publishes Water Demand Calculator Standard for Plumbing System Design

ONTARIO, CA — IAPMO has published IAPMO/ANSI/CAN Z1403-2026, Water Demand Calculator®, a new American National Standard and National Standard of Canada that establishes a statistically based method for estimating peak water demand in single-family and multifamily residential buildings.

The Water Demand Calculator addresses limitations in traditional water supply sizing methods based on assumptions dating to the 1940s. By incorporating contemporary fixture flow rates, water-efficient appliance considerations and real-world usage patterns, the standard is designed to help engineers, designers, contractors and authorities having jurisdiction estimate peak demand more accurately and appropriately size water service lines, building supplies, mains, risers and branches.

Standard Incorporates Contemporary Water Use Data

The Water Demand Calculator was developed through a multiyear collaborative research effort involving IAPMO, the American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE), the Water Quality Research Foundation (WQRF) and the University of Cincinnati.

Its methodology has been incorporated into the Uniform Plumbing Code® (UPC®) and the Water Efficiency and Sanitation Standard (WE•Stand®). The methodology has also been adopted by numerous jurisdictions throughout the United States and Canada.

“Publication of IAPMO Z1403 marks an important milestone in the plumbing industry's transition to data-driven water system design,” said Terry Burger, IAPMO Senior Director of Standards Development. “The standard provides a practical tool for right-sizing plumbing systems, helping to reduce unnecessary construction costs, improve energy efficiency, and address water quality concerns associated with oversized piping systems.”

Consensus Process Supports Consistent Application

The standard was developed through IAPMO's ANSI- and SCC-accredited consensus processes, with participation from plumbing engineers, code officials, manufacturers, contractors, utilities, educators and public interest representatives.

The resulting document establishes a consistent methodology that can be adopted and referenced by professionals and jurisdictions involved in residential water supply design.

IAPMO/ANSI/CAN Z1403-2026 is available in English and French through the IAPMO Online Store. The standard can be found at iapmostore.org/search.php?search_query=z1403.