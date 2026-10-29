International Code Council Names New Board Officers and Directors

NASHVILLE, TN — Members of the International Code Council (ICC) elected new officers and directors to its 2026-2027 Board of Directors on October 19 during the Council's Annual Business Meeting in Nashville, TN.

“Our Board of Directors represents the best of the building safety industry,” said ICC Chief Executive Officer John Belcik. “Their collective experience and diverse backgrounds will guide our efforts to support ICC’s members and promote safer communities worldwide.”

Newly Elected Officers

President— Steve McDaniel , CPCA. McDaniel is the Building Official for the City of Corning, NY. McDaniel also serves as a building consultant, and for many years ran his own construction business. He has been an active member of several ICC Chapters in New York State and is Past President of the New York State Building Officials Conference.





, CPCA. McDaniel is the Building Official for the City of Corning, NY. McDaniel also serves as a building consultant, and for many years ran his own construction business. He has been an active member of several ICC Chapters in New York State and is Past President of the New York State Building Officials Conference. Vice President— Michael Savage , MCP, CBO, CFPS, CEI-M. Savage is the Principal Project Manager and Building Official for Willdan Engineering, Inc and represents the Town of Oakland, Florida. Savage currently holds 43 ICC certifications, including Master Code Professional.





, MCP, CBO, CFPS, CEI-M. Savage is the Principal Project Manager and Building Official for Willdan Engineering, Inc and represents the Town of Oakland, Florida. Savage currently holds 43 ICC certifications, including Master Code Professional. Secretary/Treasurer— Benjamin Breadmore, CMM, ICMA-CM. Breadmore serves as Town Manager and Chief Building Official for the Town of Holden, Maine. He holds certifications in all 14 required code disciplines through the State of Maine.

Newly elected and Re-Elected Directors

Section C Director for a three-year term: Andre Jaen , MCP, CBO, CSP. Jaen is a Government Services Manager with Shums Coda Associates and represents Cherry Hills Village, Colorado.





for a three-year term: , MCP, CBO, CSP. Jaen is a Government Services Manager with Shums Coda Associates and represents Cherry Hills Village, Colorado. Section E Director for a one-year term: Ron Clements . Clements is the Director/Building Official for Chesterfield County Building Inspection Department, Virginia.





for a one-year term: . Clements is the Director/Building Official for Chesterfield County Building Inspection Department, Virginia. Section F Director for a three-year term: John “JC” Hudgison , MPA, CBO, CFM. Hudgison is the Construction Services Center Manager and Chief Building Official for the City of Tampa, Florida.





for a three-year term: , MPA, CBO, CFM. Hudgison is the Construction Services Center Manager and Chief Building Official for the City of Tampa, Florida. Director At-Large for a three-year term: Andy Higgins , MBA, CBO, MCP. Higgins is the Customer Success Director for the Seattle Department of Construction & Inspections.





for a three-year term: , MBA, CBO, MCP. Higgins is the Customer Success Director for the Seattle Department of Construction & Inspections. Director At-Large for a three-year term: Marty Moseley . Moseley is the Director of Code Enforcement for the Town of Ithaca, NY.





for a three-year term: . Moseley is the Director of Code Enforcement for the Town of Ithaca, NY. Director At-Large for a three-year term: Sean Toomey, PE. Toomey is the State Fire Marshal for the State of New Hampshire Division of Fire Safety.

In addition to the election of new officers, Mike Boso has moved into the Immediate Past President position.

To learn more visit www.iccsafe.org.