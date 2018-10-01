Pennsylvania Modernizing Building and Plumbing Codes

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Pennsylvania Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC) approved the update of its state building code, the Uniform Construction Code (UCC), based on the 2015 International Codes (I-Codes). The I-Codes are a family of modern, comprehensive and coordinated building codes used in all 50 states and in many other countries around the globe. They are updated regularly and take into account the latest health and safety technology and building science advancements.



The IRRC decision to review the 2015 I-Codes marks the first time in nearly a decade that the building codes for residential and commercial construction have been fully updated in the Keystone State. The new updates become effective October 1, 2018.



“This full review is the result of a great collaboration between the Code Council, Pennsylvania’s elected leadership, and the construction and building safety community,” says Code Council Senior Vice President Sara Yerkes. “We are excited to see Pennsylvania taking this important step to elevate building safety and make it a priority for people throughout the state.”



This decision comes after similar efforts in Philadelphia to modernize the building codes on the city level. In June, Philadelphia adopted the 2018 International Building Code into law for commercial construction. The new order — which also will take effect in October 2018— will make new commercial and multifamily buildings within Philadelphia more efficient and safer. Also, in 2017, Philadelphia Mayor James F. Kenney signed an executive order for the reestablishment of the Plumbing Advisory Board to modernize the Philadelphia Plumbing Code based on the 2018 International Plumbing Code.



For more information about the I-Codes, visit www.iccsafe.org.