Philadelphia Adopts International Plumbing Code

WASHINGTON, DC –Today the city of Philadelphia modernized its plumbing code based on the 2018 International Plumbing Code (IPC). The IPC is one of a family of correlated and coordinated codes published by the International Code Council – the International Codes (I-Codes) – that are the most widely used and adopted set of building codes in the world.

Mayor Jim Kenney signed the bill on September 17, completing a process that began in 2017, when he signed an executive order for the reestablishment of the Plumbing Advisory Board to propose substantial updates to the Philadelphia Plumbing Code. The new code helps ensure transparency and consistency in the city’s plumbing infrastructure and incorporates the latest technology to promote cost savings, energy efficiency and water conservation. The updated city code also retains some of the current provisions of the Philadelphia Plumbing Code, such as those related to single stack waste and vent systems, to provide consistency when altering existing buildings.

“Building codes affect everyone who lives, plays, works, and goes to school in and around buildings. In other words, it affects every one of us,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “That's why the City of Philadelphia is taking the lead to make sure our building codes are fully up-to-date.”

“According to a comprehensive independent study performed by Henderson Engineers and Hatch’s Sustainable Economics group, counties that applied the IPC over the past 12 years have save $38 billion in construction costs, emitted one million fewer tons of carbon dioxide, and realized 166,000 additional jobs,” said Code Council Chief Executive Officer Dominic Sims, CBO. “Philadelphia has taken a major step toward promoting public health and safety and strengthening the city’s economy by updating their plumbing code based on the IPC. The Code Council has been working closely with stakeholders in Philadelphia to provide assistance as needed for this important modernization.”

The International Code Council Family of Solutions offers model codes, standards services and resources related to plumbing, mechanical, fuel gas and swimming pools/spas. The IPC is in use or adopted in 36 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico. Click on the links below for more detailed information.