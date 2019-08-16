Registration Opens for the 2019 ICC Annual Conference

WASHINGTON, DC – Registration is open for the 2019 International Code Council Annual Conference, Code Hearings and Expo, which will be held on October 20-30, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year’s conference offers a variety of educational sessions led by industry experts, capacity-building events, and opportunities to share best practices.Register by Sunday, September 15, to take advantage of early-bird savings.
Keynote speakers this year include:
- Dame Judith Hackitt, world-renowned expert on the Grenfell Tower Fire, will share insights about her research on the infamous fire, building regulations and fire safety related to multistory buildings.
- Mike Murphy, an industry leader with more than 40 years of law enforcement and public service experience, will address the demands and rewards of ensuring public safety and being an essential service member of the community.
- David Johnson, Deputy General Manager for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, will discuss Las Vegas’ approach to innovation and sustainable water management.
The Code Council Annual Conference offers education programs for building safety professionals at all levels of their career that cover the I-Codes, disaster response, leadership, new technologies and more. Conference participants also receive free entrance to the Building Safety & Design Expo, where they can attend additional education sessions, talk with exhibitors, and collect information about the latest construction techniques, technology, building products and applications. Other conference activities include Global Connections Day, the Ron Burton Golf Outing and the Bob Fowler Motorcycle Ride.
The 2019 code development process continues immediately after the conference with the Public Comment Hearings. These hearings provide an opportunity for participants to influence the 2021 I-Codes, the most widely used and adopted set of building safety codes in the world. At the hearings, governmental member voting representatives vote on hundreds of proposed code changes on behalf of their respective jurisdictions. For details about the code development process, download these infographics: How It Works and By the Numbers.
The Air-Conditioning, Heating, & Refrigeration Institute, State Farm, UL, American Gas Association, LIUNA, EduCode, Hoover Treated Wood Products and many others are making this event possible through their sponsorships. Click here to see the full list and learn about how to become a sponsor.
For more information about the conference, visit www.iccsafe.org/conference. Use the hashtag #ICCAC19 to join the online conversation.
