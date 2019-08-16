Skip navigation
Menu
ICC_Logo_Dual_ES.jpg
Codes

Registration Opens for the 2019 ICC Annual Conference

Event will include code hearings, expo, and an impressive line-up of speakers.

WASHINGTON, DC Registration is open for the 2019 International Code Council Annual Conference, Code Hearings and Expo, which will be held on October 20-30, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year’s conference offers a variety of educational sessions led by industry experts, capacity-building events, and opportunities to share best practices.Register by Sunday, September 15, to take advantage of early-bird savings.
 
Keynote speakers this year include:
  • Dame Judith Hackitt, world-renowned expert on the Grenfell Tower Fire, will share insights about her research on the infamous fire, building regulations and fire safety related to multistory buildings.
  • Mike Murphy, an industry leader with more than 40 years of law enforcement and public service experience, will address the demands and rewards of ensuring public safety and being an essential service member of the community.
  • David Johnson, Deputy General Manager for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, will discuss Las Vegas’ approach to innovation and sustainable water management. 
The Code Council Annual Conference offers education programs for building safety professionals at all levels of their career that cover the I-Codes, disaster response, leadership, new technologies and more. Conference participants also receive free entrance to the Building Safety & Design Expo, where they can attend additional education sessions, talk with exhibitors, and collect information about the latest construction techniques, technology, building products and applications. Other conference activities include Global Connections Day, the Ron Burton Golf Outing and the Bob Fowler Motorcycle Ride.
 
The 2019 code development process continues immediately after the conference with the Public Comment Hearings. These hearings provide an opportunity for participants to influence the 2021 I-Codes, the most widely used and adopted set of building safety codes in the world. At the hearings, governmental member voting representatives vote on hundreds of proposed code changes on behalf of their respective jurisdictions. For details about the code development process, download these infographics: How It Works and By the Numbers.
 
The Air-Conditioning, Heating, & Refrigeration Institute, State Farm, UL, American Gas Association, LIUNA, EduCode, Hoover Treated Wood Products and many others are making this event possible through their sponsorships. Click here to see the full list and learn about how to become a sponsor.
 
For more information about the conference, visit www.iccsafe.org/conference. Use the hashtag #ICCAC19 to join the online conversation.
TAGS: Industry Event News Around the Web
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
OSHA-logo.jpg
U.S. Department of Labor Cites Ohio Plumbing Contractor
Aug 05, 2019
Promo_Image.jpg
Monthly Plumbing Quiz: History of Plumbing
Jul 31, 2019
Winns_Career_logo.jpg
ICC Partners With Winn's Career Education
Jul 29, 2019
ICC.jpg
ICC-ES Issues Uponor PMG Listing for AquaSAFE System
Jul 18, 2019