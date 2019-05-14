Uponor Marketing Claims Verified Under New ICC-ES Program

BREA, CA — Under its latest innovative program for industry, the ICC Evaluation Service (ICC-ES) has issued Uponor a marketing claim verification report (ESV-1012) for a Pre-Sleeved AquaPEX product that is used in hot and cold water distribution. The report verifies that the claims made by Uponor in marketing this product are both accurate and complete.

The specific marketing claim by Uponor that has been reviewed by ICC-ES technical experts is that in-slab installation of its pre-sleeved AquaPEX piping has less overall energy consumption (heat and pressure losses) than overhead insulated copper pipe under optimized conditions. Results have demonstrably verified that Uponor’s claim is accurate.

“By obtaining a marketing claim verification report, we can assure the market that we aren’t just making an unsubstantiated statement. We are letting them know real information that they can base their design and build decisions on,” said Haemi Pollett, Uponor’s Code Manager. “Having this report issued by the trusted source for product evaluation and listings means our claims have been verified by the gold standard in the industry, ICC-ES.”

Uponor’s AquaPEX product also has been evaluated and listed by ICC-ES to ASTM F876 Standard Specification for Crosslinked Polyethylene (PEX) Tubing and CSA B137.5 Cross-Linked Polyethylene (PEX) Tubing Systems for Pressure Applications (see listing PMG-1006) under the industry leading ICC-ES PMG Listing Program that verifies compliance with applicable codes and standards.

For more information about the ICC-ES Marketing Claim Verification Program, visit www.icc-es/esv.