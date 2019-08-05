Skip navigation
Menu
OSHA-logo.jpg
Codes

U.S. Department of Labor Cites Ohio Plumbing Contractor

The company faces penalties of $145,860.

DAYTON, OH ‒ The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Payne Enterprises Inc. – a plumbing contractor based in Dayton, Ohio – for exposing employees to multiple trenching and excavation hazards following an employee fatality. The company faces penalties of $145,860.

The employee suffered fatally injuries in a trench collapse at a residential construction site in Bellbrook, Ohio. OSHA cited Payne Enterprises Inc. for two repeated violations for not having a competent individual inspect the trench before allowing employees to enter, and for failing to install an adequate protective system to prevent the trench collapse. OSHA cited the company for similar violations in 2017 and 2018. The Agency has placed the company in the Severe Violator Enforcement Program.

“Tragedies such as this are preventable when employers comply with safety standards that exist to protect workers from trenching hazards,” said OSHA Area Director Ken Montgomery, in Cincinnati, Ohio. “OSHA regulations require employers to slope, shore, or shield trench walls to prevent cave-ins.”

Resources on protecting workers from trenching hazards are available on OSHA’s trenching and excavation webpage.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission. For more information, visit https://www.osha.gov.

TAGS: Plumbing Piping Around the Web
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Promo_Image.jpg
Monthly Plumbing Quiz: History of Plumbing
Jul 31, 2019
Winns_Career_logo.jpg
ICC Partners With Winn's Career Education
Jul 29, 2019
ICC.jpg
ICC-ES Issues Uponor PMG Listing for AquaSAFE System
Jul 18, 2019
KidSwimminginPool.jpg
Texas Adopts International Swimming Pool and Spa Code
Jul 01, 2019