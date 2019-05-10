U.S. Reps Introduce Resolution to Recognize Building Safety Month

WASHINGTON, DC – Representatives Peter Welch (D-VT-At large) and David McKinley (R-WV-1) introduced House Resolution 352, which designates May as Building Safety Month, a month-long celebration recognizing the importance of sustainable, resilient and safe infrastructure to communities throughout the United States. This congressional resolution is the first specifically honoring building safety since 1983.

Building Safety Month reinforces the need for the adoption of modern, regularly updated building codes, and helps families, communities and businesses understand what it takes to create safe and sustainable structures. The International Code Council created the campaign 39 years ago. The 2019 weekly themes focus on disaster preparation, training and education, clean and abundant water, the relationship between building safety professionals and property owners, and innovations in building safety.

The resolution, in part, declares that: “The House of Representatives supports the goals and ideals of Building Safety Month; and recognizes the essential service provided by Federal, State, and local building departments, fire prevention bureaus, and Federal agencies in protecting lives and properties.” Read the full text of the resolution here.

Representative Welch said, “Safe buildings are the bedrock of strong communities. I am happy to introduce this resolution recognizing the importance of safe, resilient and sustainable buildings across America.”

“After spending more than fifty years in the construction industry, I know firsthand the importance of safe, resilient and sustainable homes, buildings and infrastructure. As one of only two licensed engineers in Congress, I am proud to support this resolution,” stated Representative McKinley.

“Thank you to Representatives Welch and McKinley for being champions of Building Safety Month and for their support of building codes and code professionals,” said Code Council CEO Dominic Sims, CBO. “This resolution will raise awareness about the importance of modern codes and standards in making our buildings safer and our communities more resilient.”

Representatives Welch and McKinley currently serve as co-chairs of the High Performance Building Congressional Caucus, a bipartisan effort to educate about the benefits of high performance buildings and to highlight the economic, environmental and societal benefits of these buildings.

Learn more about Building Safety Month and how to get involved at www.buildingsafetymonth.org. Join the conversation on social media using #BuildingSafety365.