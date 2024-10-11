Construction Input Prices Down 0.9% in September

WASHINGTON, DC — Construction input prices decreased 0.9% in September compared to the previous month, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Producer Price Index data released October 11th. Nonresidential construction input prices also decreased 0.9% for the month.

Prices decreased in two of the three energy subcategories last month. Crude petroleum prices were down by 16.7%, while unprocessed energy materials prices were down 12.6%. Natural gas prices rose 2.4% in September. Overall construction input prices are 1.9% lower than a year ago, while nonresidential construction input prices are 2.1% lower.

“The decline in construction input costs observed in September was almost entirely due to a large decrease in oil prices,” said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu. “Certain materials, like gypsum, fabricated structural-metal products, asphalt and lumber exhibited sizable price increases for the month. While domestic freight rates are low by historical standards, elevated global container-shipping rates and emerging supply chain issues could put upward pressure on materials prices in the coming months. This represents a cause for concern for contractors, many of whom expect their profit margins to contract over the next six months, according to ABC’s Construction Confidence Index.”