Storms Suppress Nonresidential Construction Spending in October

WASHINGTON, DC — National nonresidential construction spending decreased 0.4% in October, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of data published today by the US Census Bureau. On a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, nonresidential spending totaled $1.228 trillion.

Spending was down on a monthly basis in 11 of the 16 nonresidential subcategories. Private nonresidential spending decreased 0.3%, while public nonresidential construction spending was down 0.5% in October.

“Total construction spending rose sharply in October, but that was entirely due to a sharp increase in residential activity,” said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu. “Nonresidential construction spending contracted for the month, and the declines were widespread, with spending down in 11 of the 16 subsectors. The 3.9% increase in nonresidential spending over the past 12 months is the smallest since December 2021.

“Some of October’s nonresidential weakness and residential strength can be attributed to hurricanes Helene and Milton,” said Basu. “The storms stalled work on several projects in North Carolina and Florida and initiated a massive increase in residential repair work. Construction of new housing units is actually down slightly over the past year, while spending on renovations and repairs is up by a robust 18.5%.

“The effects of these storms on construction spending dynamics should largely dissipate by the end of the year,” said Basu. “Given that a majority of contractors expect their sales to increase over the next six months, according to ABC’s Construction Confidence Index, there’s reason to expect nonresidential construction spending to rebound in the coming months.”