Industry Econ Forecast 2025

As we head into 2025, it is with a greater sense of confidence than at the start of 2024.

Inflation seems under control, and interest rates are in decline. The economy appears to have enough momentum that most economists are not predicting a recession any time soon. Elections are over, providing some clarity on what economic policy and the regulatory environment will look like (for the next two years, at least).

But it is not all smooth sailing for the mechanical contracting industry. Finding enough skilled workers remains the top concern of most contracting companies—a problem made worse by the retirement of the Baby Boom generation. Geopolitical tensions remain high, affecting energy prices and some parts of the supply chain. The incoming administration has all but promised a trade war with some of the US’s largest trading partners.

And, looming behind everything, is the problem of massive debt—both public and private—that makes much of the spending fueling our economy unsustainable.

Let’s look at the current state of the US economy, and what we can expect in the coming year.

Where Things Stand

2024 saw the US economy grow by 4.2%, which compares favorably to world growth, which topped out at 3.2%. Q3 US GDP was 2.8%, with the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta estimating a Q4 GDP of 3.3%.

Most of that growth is coming from consumer spending, which for the past year has been mainly on services and goods (both durable and non-durable). However, fixed investment (which includes construction) has been down (see “Focus on Construction” below).

Much of that consumer spending is going on the credit card. In Q3 of 2024 total household debt increased by $147 billion to reach $17.94 trillion. Aggregate delinquency rates edged up from the previous quarter, with 3.5% of outstanding debt in some stage of delinquency. Mortgage balances rose by $75 billion from the previous quarter to reach $12.59 trillion at the end of September.

Interestingly, while US consumer optimism hit its highest level in Q4 since before the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers across income levels and generations said (according to a survey conducted by McKinsey & Co.) they plan to keep their spending habits relatively subdued in the coming year, particularly in discretionary and luxury categories.

(Of course, it remains to be seen if consumers will, in fact, reign in their spending habits.)

Dwarfing consumer debt is the US national debt, which currently stands at $36.15 trillion. As of November 2024, it costs $169 billion to service the debt, which will amount to 13% of the total federal spending in fiscal year 2025.

Inflation and Interest Rates

The current US inflation rate is 2.7% for the 12-month period ending in November 2024, up slightly from the 2.6% reported last month. The consumer price index (CPI), which measures changes in prices, increased 0.3%, a slight increase from the 0.2% recorded over the prior four months.

Although that 2.7% is above the Federal Reserve’s target 2% rate, the Fed has been cutting rates throughout 2024, reasoning (correctly) that an economy as large as the US’s doesn’t stop on a dime, but also (probably) remembering 2022, when they did not raise interest rates quickly enough in response the post-pandemic inflation spike.

At the December 2024 Federal Open Market Committee meeting (held December 19th), the Fed lowered interest rates by 25 basis points. This lowers the target interest rate range to 4.25% - 4.5%. It marks the third consecutive rate cut, following a 25-basis-point reduction in November and a more aggressive 50-basis-point reduction in September.

Despite the Fed’s efforts, however, inflation remains stubbornly high. Part of this is due to the very tight labor market (see “Workforce Concerns” below). Scarce labor puts pressure on wages, which in turn drives companies to increase prices. In October 2024 (when inflation was at 2.6%) wages grew by 4.6 percent. The inflation rate has not exceeded the rate of wage growth since January 2023. Building an economy with both high employment and stable prices is, necessarily, a difficult balancing act.

Focus on Construction