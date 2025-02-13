Construction Materials Prices Increase 1.4% in January, Up 40.5% Since February 2020

WASHINGTON, DC — Construction input prices increased 1.4% in January compared to the previous month, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Producer Price Index data released February 13. Nonresidential construction input prices increased 0.9% for the month.

Overall construction input prices are 1.3% higher than a year ago, while nonresidential construction input prices are 0.7% higher. Prices increased in all three energy subcategories last month. Crude petroleum prices increased 14.8%, while natural gas and unprocessed energy material prices increased 13.7% and 13.0%, respectively.

“Materials prices increased at the fastest monthly pace in two years in January,” said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu. “This rapid escalation is largely due to three factors. First, energy prices rose sharply. Second, producers often raise their prices at the start of the year. And third, many purchasers rushed to buy inputs before potential tariffs could go into effect, and that surge in demand pushed prices higher.”

“Of these three factors, tariffs are the only one that could continue to push input prices higher in the coming months,” said Basu. “Import taxes allow domestic producers to raise their prices, and the new 25% levies on steel and aluminum will result in just that if they remain in place. A strong majority of contractors expect their sales to increase over the next six months, according to ABC’s Construction Confidence Index, and the combination of increased demand for construction inputs and ongoing supply chain confusion suggests input price escalation could accelerate through the first half of 2025.”