S&P Global: Steel and Aluminum Tariffs Would Mean Little Change for GDP, Prices

Effective Tariff Rate

Given current US imports of steel and aluminum, the new tariffs represent an estimated $11.2 billion tax increase on American importers of these metals. This leads to a near 0.34 percentage point increase in the effective tariff rate to approximately 2.67%, from 2.33% (calculated as of 2024 data).

In 2024, customs duties from steel and aluminum were $1.8 billion, down from $3.1 billion in 2018. The new tariffs, on a static basis, represent a 15% increase in the 2024 total tariff revenues—or $76 billion, which was just 3.1% of the $2.43 trillion in individual income tax revenue.

Elasticities and Prices

At first pass, we assume the elasticity of demand for imports for these metals is unitary (meaning that a change in price leads to an equal change in the quantity demanded), and the supply of imports for these metals is infinitely elastic in the first year. As a result, the price of imports before tariffs is unchanged and the price of imports after tariffs rises by the full amount of the tariff.

A 0.34 percentage point increase in the tariff rate raises the price of imports gross of tariffs by 0.34%. This translates into a 0.037% increase in the personal consumption expenditures price index using standard import content of consumer spending at 11%. (In other words, about 11% of U.S. consumption can be traced to imports.) It is not surprising that import content of consumer spending is so low given that nearly two-thirds of the consumer price index consists of services, and for most services the largest cost is labor.

History suggests that the costs of tariffs have largely been borne by US consumers and companies. In past instances of new tariffs, almost all of the additional cost was passed through in the first year. A combination of lower foreign producer prices and a stronger dollar exchange rate could mitigate the increase in the cost of steel and aluminum, limiting the adverse impact on macroeconomic conditions in subsequent years.

GDP

Given our unitary demand elasticity, the tariffs reduce goods imports by that same 0.34%. All else equal, this would increase GDP by 0.038% in the first year (goods imports constitute 11.2% of GDP) as demand shifts toward domestically produced substitutes.

Implicit in this calculation is that domestic substitutes can be supplied at the going price and that production of them can be raised instantly. This may be overstating reality. We think there is scope for domestic steel production to pick up without running into capacity constraints (as measured by the average over the long run) in the near term since capacity utilization is running at 10-year lows. This could happen with a tempered impact on prices.

In time, steel tariffs could enable higher pricing and stronger profits for domestic steelmakers. On the other hand, aluminum tariffs wouldn't lead to more output in the US without years of smelting and electricity investments. Dormant cost-efficient domestic primary aluminum capacity does not exist.