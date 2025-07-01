    • Construction Hiring Remains Sluggish in May

    Industry job openings increased by 3,000 last month but are down by 130,000 from the same time last year.
    July 1, 2025
    2 min read
    ID 48000372 © Photomall | Dreamstime.com
    68640893b76ef24a1572bbaf Dreamstime M 48000372

    WASHINGTON, DC — The construction industry had 245,000 job openings on the last day of May, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. JOLTS defines a job opening as any unfilled position for which an employer is actively recruiting. Industry job openings increased by 3,000 last month but are down by 130,000 from the same time last year. 

    “Industrywide labor demand continued to be subdued in May,” said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu. “The year-to-date construction hiring rate is lower than in any year since the start of the data series in 2000. Job openings are down about 35% year over year and layoffs remain historically uncommon. Of course, it’s unclear how immigration policy uncertainty is affecting these data. To the extent that a decline in the hiring of undocumented workers is not reflected, the industry could be significantly weaker than it appears.

    “Despite that possibility, contractors remained optimistic in May,” said Basu. “Over 55% expect their staffing levels to increase during the second half of 2025, according to ABC’s Construction Confidence Index.”

    construction industry job openings and labor turnover
    construction job openings rate and quits rate

    Visit abc.org/economics for the Construction Backlog Indicator and Construction Confidence Index, plus analysis of spending, employment, job openings and the Producer Price Index.

    Sign up for Contractor Newsletters
    Get the latest news and updates.

    Related

    Systainer USA Launches First Direct-to-Consumer Sales in the United States
    Nonresidential Construction Adds 11,300 Jobs in May
    Prevent Basement Flooding with the Flood-Guard
    Sponsored
    Mid-Size Machine with More Muscle - Sewerooter T-4™
    Sponsored

    Voice Your Opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Contractor, create an account today!