Labor Shortage Persists as Construction Job Openings Climb

WASHINGTON, DC — The construction industry reported 292,000 open positions at the end of November, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of new data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

Construction Hiring Demand Accelerates in November

Job openings increased by 90,000 positions during the month, signaling a sharp rise in hiring demand as contractors worked to staff ongoing and upcoming projects. Compared to the same time last year, open construction positions are up by 15,000, pointing to sustained labor pressure across the industry.

Job Openings Reflect Active Recruiting Efforts

Under JOLTS definitions, a job opening represents any unfilled position for which an employer is actively recruiting. For plumbing, mechanical, and hydronic contractors, this metric provides a clear indicator of how tight the labor market remains—particularly for skilled trade roles that require experience, certifications, and job-ready training.

Despite seasonal slowdowns in some regions, the November data suggests workforce availability continues to limit project scheduling, backlog reduction, and long-term growth planning for construction firms. Contractors competing for qualified labor are increasingly focused on retention, internal training, and recruitment strategies to keep pace with demand.

Slower Pace of Hiring

“Construction job openings rose meaningfully in November and were up on a year-over-year basis for the first time since July,” said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu. “At the same time, the industrywide pace of layoffs plunged to the lowest level of 2025, matching the second-lowest rate ever recorded.

“While these dynamics suggest that demand for construction workers accelerated in November, hiring remains slower than at any point on record prior to 2020,” said Basu. “Contractors remain relatively upbeat about expanding their staffing levels during the first half of 2026, according to ABC’s Construction Confidence Index, yet the month-to-month volatility of JOLTS data and persistently sluggish pace of hiring could temper optimism inspired by today’s release.”