Construction Input Prices Rise 0.7% in January

WASHINGTON, DC — Construction input prices rose 0.7% in January compared with December, according to an analysis by Associated Builders and Contractors of new US Bureau of Labor Statistics Producer Price Index data.

Nonresidential construction input prices increased 0.6% for the month.

On a year-over-year basis, overall construction input prices are up 2.3%, while nonresidential input prices have climbed 2.9%.

Energy prices were mixed in January, with increases in two of three categories. Crude petroleum prices rose 1.8% and unprocessed energy materials increased 0.4%, while natural gas prices declined 2.9% for the month.