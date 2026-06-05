Construction Adds 17,000 Jobs in May

WASHINGTON, DC — The US Bureau of Labor Statistics has released its employment data for May of 2026. On net, the construction industry added 17,000 jobs in May. Year-over-year, industry employment has increased by 68,000 jobs, up 0.8%.

Nonresidential construction employment increased by 15,700 positions, with gains in all three subcategories.

Nonresidential specialty trades added the most jobs, increasing by 11,400 positions. Heavy and civil engineering added 2,600 jobs, while nonresidential building added 1,700 jobs in May.

The construction unemployment rate was 4.1% in May. Unemployment across all industries remained unchanged at 4.3% and is also unchanged from a year ago.