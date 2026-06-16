ABC Reports Rising Construction Backlog, Confidence Slips Slightly

WASHINGTON, DC — Associated Builders and Contractors reported on June 16 that its Construction Backlog Indicator increased to 9.1 months in May, according to an ABC member survey conducted from May 20 to June 3.

The latest reading is up 0.3 months from April and 0.7 months higher than May 2025, signaling continued project demand and a steady pipeline of work for contractors heading into the summer construction season.

Backlog Expands Across Most Regions

Backlog increased in every region except the South on a monthly basis. Despite the slight decline, the South continues to hold the longest backlog among all regions and posted the largest year-over-year increase.

The latest numbers suggest that contractors across much of the country continue to maintain strong project pipelines, even as market conditions remain uneven across regions.

Contractor Confidence Remains Positive

ABC’s Construction Confidence Index readings for sales, profit margins and staffing levels all declined in May.

Despite the month-over-month dip, each component remains above the threshold of 50, indicating contractors still expect growth over the next six months.

For construction businesses and specialty contractors, the combination of rising backlog and positive confidence levels points to continued demand, though labor availability, material pricing and economic uncertainty remain key factors to watch.

ABC’s monthly data continues to provide a snapshot of contractor sentiment and the strength of future work across the construction sector.