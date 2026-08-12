Construction Backlog Declines to 8 Months Amid Market Uncertainty

WASHINGTON, DC — Associated Builders and Contractors reported on August 11 that its Construction Backlog Indicator fell to 8.0 months in July, down 0.8 months from both a month and year ago.

The Construction Backlog Indicator measures the amount of commercial, industrial, and infrastructure work that contractors have already signed under contract but have not yet finished.

The most recent CBI was compiled from data collected in an ABC member survey conducted from July 20 to Aug. 4.

Backlog Declines - Confidence Remains

Every industry, region and company size experienced a decline in backlog in July. The South remains the only region with larger backlog than one year ago.

ABC’s Construction Confidence Index readings for sales and staffing levels also fell in July, while the reading for profit margins increased. The readings for all three components remain above the threshold of 50, indicating expectations for growth over the next six months.