ABC Reports Steady Construction Backlog and Confidence Index Gains in August

WASHINGTON, DC — On September 15, Associated Builders and Contractors reported that its Construction Backlog Indicator rebounded to 8.5 months in the month of August.

Data came from an ABC member survey conducted Aug. 20 to Sept. 4. The reading is up 0.5 months from July and unchanged on a year-ago basis.

Only the largest contractors experienced a decline in backlog in August. On a year-over-year basis, backlog gains are concentrated among the smallest contractors (those with less than $30 million in annual revenues).

ABC’s Construction Confidence Index readings for sales and profit margins increased in August, while the reading for staffing levels fell. The readings for all three components remain above the threshold of 50, indicating expectations for growth over the next six months.