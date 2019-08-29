Report: Global Pumps Market to Exceed $91B by 2025

The global pumps market is growing rapidly owing to the increasing demand from building and construction, oil and gas and mining industries over the recent years. Moreover, increasing investments in developing economies owing to rapid industrialization in Asia Pacific and Latin American regions are expected to grow the market as well. Expenditure in the fixed investment allows manufacturers to expand and upgrade their production facilities, that involves the usage of pumps for several applications.

Growing industrial activities in Asia Pacific region has led to high investments for wastewater treatment applications in various end-use industries, including oil and gas, mining, building and construction, chemical, pharmaceutical, agriculture, food and beverages, etc. where pumps find wide applications in day-to-day business operations. For instance, the construction industry in Asia Pacific is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 5% during the anticipated timeframe. This is mainly due to robust government initiatives to develop public infrastructure and increasing residential and commercial construction in India, Indonesia and other countries. However, high cost associated with its operation and maintenance may hamper the pumps market share. Which will limit their production and profit margin among manufacturers and product suppliers.

By types, the pumps market share is classified into portable and stationary pumps. Portable pumps are compatible and are usually used in alternative applications by various end-use applications that mainly includes industrial dewatering. In 2018, Portable pumps hold a reasonable share of nearly 20% in the product revenue.

On the basis of position, the market is segmented into two types, i.e., submersible and non-submersible. Submersible pumps can be immersed in water and are normally used in the oil and gas sector. In 2018, Submersible pumps market held a reasonable share of nearly 40% in terms of product revenue and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.1% owing to its growing demand in mining activities.

Based on operating technology, pumps market is classified as centrifugal, diaphragm and others. Centrifugal type is most commonly used and lead the product market in 2018. This technology holds the highest share of 70% among other technology and values more than USD 53 billion in the product market and still shows the growth of 2% during the projected timeframe. At present Asia Pacific holds the largest market for the product and values more than USD 36 billion and is likely to grow with the CAGR nearly 3% in the forecasted period.

Key participants in pumps market share include Schlumberger, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., Baker Hughes, Xylem Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Atlas Copco, Ebara Corporation, MultiQuip, Flowserve Corporation, Gorman Rupp, Sulzer, Magnum, Gardner Denver, Wacker Neuson, Grundfos Generac, etc. These players are focusing on growing their product portfolio to attain competitive edge over others. For instance, Baker Hughes introduced a new product, ‘Centrilift FlexPumpER’, to extend the of product range.

The pumps market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry, with estimates and forecast in terms of volume in thousand units and revenue in USD million from 2014 to 2025, for the following segments:

Pumps Market By Type

Portable

Stationary

Pumps Industry By Position

Submersible pumps

Non-submersible

Analysis By Driving Force

Engine driven pumps

Electrical driven pumps

Analysis By Technology

Centrifugal pumps

Diaphragm pumps

Others

Pumps Market Share By Application

Mining

Building & Construction

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Municipal

Others

The above information is provided on a regional and country basis for the following :