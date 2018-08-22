Bosch to Give Away 2,000 Power Tools in Freak ‘N’ CORE18V Contest

MT. PROSPECT, IL — For contractors in the market for a new power tool battery platform, Bosch has an opportunity. The Freak ‘N’ CORE18V Contest launching today gives entrants the chance to submit a video about why they need the new battery platform. Winners receive the Bosch CORE18V 6.3 Ah battery along with the company’s Freak two-in-one impact wrench/impact driver.

The Bosch CORE18V battery offers power and performance while minimizing weight. The battery employs advanced Lithium-ion technology to deliver 80 percent more power than previous generation Bosch batteries. The Freak impact driver features the socket ready all-in-one tool holder, which combines a 1/4" hex and a 1/2" drive into one tool for ultimate versatility. The all-in-one tool holder eliminates the need for users to own an impact wrench and impact driver, and also eliminates the need for socket adapters.

“Bosch is committed to giving away 2,000 Freak impact drivers paired with the CORE18V 6.3 Ah battery,” said Roger Amrol, president, Bosch Power Tools North America. “Participants must enter the contest by posting a short video explaining ‘why I need a whole new Freak ‘n’ cordless platform.’ This is something new for the power tool industry, but speaks to the Busch culture of creativity and fun.”

Entrants must post a short video explaining why they need the new Bosch cordless platform using the hashtag #FreakNContest. The contest will end on September 14. Visit boschtools.com/freak for rules and additional information; contest is open to U.S. residents.

The promotion dovetails with the Bosch CORE18V 4.0 Ah battery becoming available at Lowe’s in September. Winners of the Freak contest will be encouraged to post another video with their impact driver and CORE18V battery for a chance to win more prizes.

To learn more about the Bosch, the Freak impact wrench/driver or the CORE18V 6.3 Ah battery, visit www.boschtools.com or call 877-BOSCH-99. Check out www.bethepro.com for additional tips and videos.