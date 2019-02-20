DeWALT Recalls Drills Due to Shock Hazard

DEWALT Industrial Tool Co. of Towson, Md., issued a recall of DeWALT DWD110 and DWD112 3/8-in. variable-speed reversing drills. The wiring in the drills can contact internal moving parts, posing a shock hazard. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled drills and contact the manufacturer to schedule a free inspection and repair. Call DeWALT toll-free at 855-752-5259 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at [email protected] or visit www.dewalt.com and click on Service and Support, then Safety Recall Notice, for more information.

The drills are yellow with black accents and have a power cable connected at one end (DWD110, UPC No. 885911037518 and DWD112, UPC No. 885911057319). Only drills with date codes 2017-37-FY through 2018-22-FY are affected. If the drill is marked with an “X” after the date code, it has already been inspected and is not affected.

The model number is located on a label on the right side of the drill. The date code is etched into the body of the drill below the label. Consumers whose drill does not have a date code or who cannot locate the date code should contact the company.

About 122,000 drills were sold at The Home Depot, Lowe’s and other hardware stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and other online retailers, from September 2017 through November 2018 for between $60 and $70. About 8,000 were sold in Canada.

View pictures of the recalled items here.