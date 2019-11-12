RIDGID Provides Strut Cutting Solution

ELYRIA, OHIO – Nov. 11, 2019 – RIDGID® is giving professional contractors a new tool to get jobs done faster and with fabrication-shop quality results. The new RIDGID StrutSlayr™ Strut Shear Head creates clean, square strut cuts free from chips and burrs with a single pull of the trigger — and in five seconds or less. Plus, it easily attaches to equipment many pros already have in their arsenal: the RIDGID RP 340 Press Tool.

The only mobile dedicated strut tool on the market, StrutSlayr is field-ready and designed for efficient operation. It’s also easy to use with its built-in measuring guide and 13/16-inch, 1-5/8-inch or combo quick- change dies. It’s also TRISTAND® mountable. With StrutSlayr, contractors get enhanced cut quality and safety — critical benefits on today’s jobsites.

“In the past, when contractors were working with strut in the field, they have either had to make cuts with tools not designed for strut or make additional trips to the fab shop for more cut strut. Either way, pros had to choose between quality cuts or getting the job done quickly,” said Mitch Barton, Director of Marketing for Global Press Connections at RIDGID. “With RIDGID StrutSlayr, contractors get both quality and efficiency. They don’t have to sacrifice a thing.”

The StrutSlayr comes with the RIDGID Full Lifetime Warranty.

To purchase or learn more about StrutSlayr, contact your local distributor, visit RIDGID.com, or call toll-free:1-800-4RIDGID.

Emerson’s professional tools business, which includes RIDGID as well as the Greenlee and Klauke brands, provides the industry’s broadest portfolio of advanced, reliable tools and technologies for the mechanical, electrical and plumbing trades globally. Visit emerson.com/professionaltools for more information.