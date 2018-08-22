A Day in the Life of... (Continued)

At the end of last month’s article, I’d mentioned that I’d be spending a day with a top- notch hydronics/HVAC equipment service technician. I was honored to spend the day working with a young technician by the name of Oscar Varela. Oscar works for Advanced Hydronics, Inc. in Denver Colorado. Advanced Hydronics, Inc. is a specialty contracting firm specializing in hydronic based, radiant driven comfort systems.