Wood Flooring and Radiant Heat - Part 1

As the chairperson for the Radiant Professionals Alliance’ Technical Committee, I am charged with being involved in any technical developments of codes or standards affecting our members. Within the last year, I was approached by members of the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) in regards to developing a standard which they were in the process of developing to limit the operating temperatures of radiant floors covered by wood flooring materials. We (the RPA and NWFA) had been
Register to view the full article
Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.
0 comments
Hide comments