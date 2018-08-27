Moen Recruits for Unique Position: Water Director

NORTH OLMSTED, OH — It’s not every day a company takes out a full-page ad in The New York Times or launches an all-out social campaign in order to enhance its job recruiting efforts. But, that’s what Moen is doing to attract candidates for its newly-created position of Water Director.



Moen is on a nationwide search to find the right candidate to fill this important role. The Water Director will focus on understanding the emerging challenges and opportunities surrounding water and work to engage the company with organizations in the effort to make each and every interaction with water more meaningful.



“While it may seem odd to do a public campaign for an open position, finding the perfect person for this job may be a little tricky,” said Mark-Hans Richer, senior vice president, chief marketing and innovation officer, Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group. “We want anyone who’s qualified and is as passionate about water as we are to apply – regardless of their background. The Water Director could be an academic who’s studied water issues, an engineer whose career has been focused on infrastructure or an environmental journalist; we aren’t confining the search to our industry.”



The Water Director will be a conduit in connecting Moen to his or her networks and the various communities focused on broader-scope water situations, issues and initiatives across the country. Moen will also utilize the Water Director to obtain real-time insights from these organizations in order to better understand the opportunities in which the company can improve experiences with water.



“We recently calculated that more than 1.5 trillion gallons of fresh water flow through our fixtures in the U.S. each year, and given how much of this resource we serve, we feel a responsibility to elevate experiences with water on a greater scale. The Water Director will play a crucial role in helping us do so,” added Richer.



The search for the Water Director comes on the heels of Moen’s new advertising initiative to create meaningful experiences with water every day. To learn more about the campaign visit moen.com/waterdesignsourlife. To learn more about the Water Director position at Moen or to apply, visit moen.com/waterdirector.