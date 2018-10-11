3 Software Solutions for Service Contractors

jobi (www.jobi.pro 877/764-6304) gives contractors providing residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services the ability to run their business from a smartphone. It includes three solutions: a contractor-logo-branded homeowner app; a field app for technicians, installers and sales people; and a web-based Admin dashboard and dispatch board with call taking screens to schedule and dispatch service, sales and installation calls.
