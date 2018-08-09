Menu
ServiceCrews.jpg
The Service Crews dashboard.
Field Service Management, Construction Management and Vehicle Tracking/Monitoring Solutions

Technicians in the field, from their own portals, can view their schedules, view and update details of their jobs (including turn by turn directions to the jobsite).

Service Crews (www.servicecrews.com) is a field service app that handles estimating, scheduling and dispatch, invoicing, and payment from the jobsite and that allows creating and managing maintenance contracts, creating recurring schedules, and communicating with crews in the field.   

TAGS: Software Smartphones Technology
