A Mixed Bag of Software Solutions

Profit Rhino (www.profitrhino.com, 855/710-2055) is a cloud-based digital platform for plumbing, HVAC and electrical trades that allows contractors active in residential service to access and customize a flat rate price book with content (tasks, times, parts), upgrades, and cross-sells. The software includes pricing by industry experts for most common repairs. (Industry research experts for parts and national averages for times.)
