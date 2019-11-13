Pre-Construction and Field Service Solutions

STACK (STACK Construction Technologies, www.stackct.com, 866/702-6078) is cloud-based pre-construction software for Mac and PC. It features tools designed to empower contractors to store, view, and collaborate on plans and project documents and to complete fast, accurate takeoffs using digital blueprints uploaded into the software.
