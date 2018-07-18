Menu
Thermogrid.jpg Thermogrid
The Thermogrid dashboard.
Management>Feldmans

Two Field Service Software Solutions Help Streamline Daily Tasks and Operations

The software can be utilized from any device from a browser, including a phone, and scales down automatically based on screen size.

Designed to streamline day to day operations of small to mid-size residential HVAC contractors, the cloud-based Thermogrid (www.thermogrid.org, 800/592-3611) features both broad and task specific capabilities, ranging from estimating, scheduling, GPS-aided dispatching, pricing, and timesheets (with geolocation), to performing heat gain/heat loss calculations and load calculations for sizing equipment for the whole house, level by level,

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Software Technology
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
FieldBoss.jpg
Apps assist biz functions, detailed “menu” pricing, and refrigerant calculations
May 24, 2018
ScheduleEngine.jpg
Field service scheduling and management solutions
May 10, 2018
Synchroteam.jpg
Three cloud-based solutions
Apr 16, 2018
Using Streem app on jobiste
Smartphones to the forefront
Mar 13, 2018