Core & Main Completes DCL Fabrication & Supply Acquisition

Going forward, DCL will operate as DCL Fabrication & Supply, a Core & Main Brand.

ST. LOUIS, MO — Core & Main LP, a leading U.S. distributor of water, sewer and fire protection products, has closed on its previously announced acquisition of substantially all of the assets of  DCL Fabrication & Supply Inc. (DCL). Going forward, DCL will operate as DCL Fabrication & Supply, a Core & Main Brand. DCL is one of the leading providers of fire protection product fabrication and distribution in the St. Louis area and broader Midwest region. Financial terms are undisclosed.

“We’re excited to welcome the DCL team into our Fire Protection business,” said Brad Cowles, president of Core & Main Fire Protection. “Our teams can now work together to provide a seamless transition for our customers as we combine our operations. We plan to grow our presence in St. Louis and the Midwest through our collective expertise, our extensive product offering and our expanded fabrication capabilities.”

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading distributor of water, sewer, storm drain and fire protection products in the United States. Visit www.coreandmain.comwww.coreandmain.com to learn more.

