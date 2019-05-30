Menu
GPS Insight Offers Roadside Assistance Powered by Allstate

Comprehensive roadside assistance solution reduces fleet downtime due to roadside emergencies or inconveniences.

Scottsdale, AZ GPS Insight, a leading provider of fleet software to organizations with fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other mobile assets, announces their new roadside assistance solution powered by Allstate for their customers. The comprehensive roadside assistance solution reduces fleet downtime due to roadside emergencies or inconveniences like dead batteries, empty fuel tanks, flat tires, and more. This service helps get light duty vehicles back up and running in no time to ensure organizations continue to excel.

Key features of the solution include: 

  • Vehicle Towing: Up to five miles in any direction.
  • Vehicle Winching: If a vehicle is stuck in a ditch, mud or snow and is accessible from a regularly traveled roadway.
  • Fuel Delivery: A service vehicle will deliver up to three gallons of fuel to the customer’s location.
  • Jump Start: Service is provided to jump-start a dead battery or make other minor roadside adjustments to start a vehicle.
  • Flat Tire: Service is offered to change a flat tire with an inflated spare.
  • Lockout: Service is provided to gain access if the ignition key is lost or accidentally locked inside the vehicle.

