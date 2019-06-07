Installed Base of Fleet Management Systems in the Americas Continues to Grow

Berg Insight, an M2M/IoT market research firm based in Sweden, reports that the market for fleet management in the Americas is in a growth period which will continue in the years to come. The advanced North American market will remain on a growth track, not the least driven by regulatory developments such as the ELD mandate, which is now in force.

Related: Fleets Lack Access to Business Intelligence to Lower Their Total Cost of Ownership

In North America, the number of systems in active use is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% from 8.0 million units in 2017 to 16.4 million units by 2022. The penetration rate in the total population of non-privately owned commercial vehicles is estimated to increase from 26.6% in 2017 to 49.7% in 2022.

Verizon Connect is the clear leader in the fleet telematics space, specifically in the Americas. Geotab, Omnitracs, Trimble, and Zonar Systems round out the top five.

Most vehicle manufacturers now offer factory-installed fleet telematics solutions either independently or through partnerships. In many cases, they are powered by aftermarket fleet management solutions like those noted above.

“Fleet Management in the Americas” is the eighth consecutive report from Berg Insight analyzing the latest developments on the commercial vehicle telematics market in the Americas.

For more information, visit www.berginsight.com.