Quartix Wins Gold in Best in Biz Awards 2018

CHICAGO, IL – Quartix Vehicle Tracking has been named a gold winner in the Most Customer-Friendly Company of the Year in Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

Quartix strives to provide cost-effective vehicle tracking solutions and dedicated customer service agents who are accessible and responsive. With this approach, Quartix grew its US customer base by 36% in 2017, while its attrition rate lowered to 10.1%, far below the estimated industry norm of 14-15%, proof of the staff’s dedication to their vehicle tracking partners.

“The customer reps at Quartix are unique and stand out above the rest,” says Quartix customer, Tina Kaiser of Meadow Services. “Every time I need support, I know I will have answers within that one phone call.”

“We’re honored to receive this award for our outstanding US team,” says Andy Walters, Managing Director of Quartix. “The customer service Quartix offers makes us stand out from our competitors in a crowded market. Winning this award is a testament to how seriously we take our commitment to providing the best experience for our customers.”

Each year, Best in Biz Awards’ entrants span the spectrum, from some of the most recognizable global brands to the most innovative local start-ups. The 8th annual program proved to be a particularly tough competition, garnering close to 700 entries from an impressive array of public and private companies of all sizes and from a variety of geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada.

Since 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels deliberately composed each year of prominent editors and reporters from some of the most respected newspapers, TV outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Structured in this unique way, Best in Biz Awards is able to best leverage its distinguished judges’ expertise, experience and objectivity to determine award winners from among the hundreds of entries.

“Especially when considering technical firms, the term ‘customer service’ often conjures images of interminable tech support holds,” said Jim Gaines of the Knoxville News Sentinel, joining the Best in Biz Awards judging panel for the first time. “But the competitors for the Best in Biz Awards category of ‘Most Customer Friendly Company of the Year’ fulfill the promise of technology: making our lives more pleasant and our work easier.”