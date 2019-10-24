Today’s fleet management systems offer numerous advantages: they can improve scheduling, boost fuel efficiency, provide the customer with real-time information on when their technician will arrive, and so much more. But there is one key advantage that often gets overlooked, creating and administering a driver safety program that really works. With data on hard breaking, hard turning, missed stop signs, in-cab driver behaviors and much, much more, a good fleet management system can be the key to managing and coaching drivers to safer behaviors – and that can mean lower expenses, lower liabilities and less hassles for managers. So how much do you know about fleet management systems and safety?

Take our quiz and find out! You could win a $50 gift card.

Sponosred by: