Why “Location, Location, Location” Is Not Just a Real Estate Catchphrase

It’s 2 p.m. on a Thursday. As an upstanding electrical contractor, do you know where every single one of your trucks, pieces of equipment, and tools are? Most would like to think so, but the reality is — whether it’s 2 a.m. or 2 p.m. — you may not be able to specifically track the exact location of every single asset at any given moment. According to the results of a recent survey, “Location Tracking: Incidence & Issues,” performed in October 2018 by Informa Engage, EC&M,