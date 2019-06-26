Armstrong Signs Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment

TORONTO, CANADA – Armstrong Fluid Technology has announced that it has signed the Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment , launched by the World Green Building Council. The commitment is unique in positioning energy efficiency as a central component to achieving decarbonization across global portfolios. All signatories to the Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment pledge to reach net zero carbon operating emissions within their portfolios by 2030.

To meet this commitment, Armstrong will take the following actions to incorporate energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions:

1. Implement energy efficiency measures to lower electricity and fossil fuel consumption.

2. Generate renewable energy on-site.

3. Procure renewable generated electricity and carbon offsets.

Reflecting on the Net Zero commitment, Charles Armstrong, Chairman and CEO, Armstrong Fluid Technology stated “For the past 20 years we have been perfecting the efficiency of our portfolio and dismantling the economic barriers around efficiency and reduced GHG emissions. Improving performance does not have to involve paying a premium price. Reaching Net Zero and assisting our customers in meeting their own sustainability objectives is our primary work. The synergy between this Net Zero commitment and our own 2 by 22 initiative to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by 2 million tons by the year 2022 made it an easy decision to become one of the more than 50 distinguished signatories allied to combatting the climate crisis.”