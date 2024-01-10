Intellihot Wins 2023 Chicago Innovation Award As 'Climate Champion'

CHICAGO, IL — Intellihot, a leading innovator in smart water heating systems, was recently named a winner of the 2023 Chicago Innovation Awards for its Electron series of commercial-grade tankless heat pump water heaters. The 2023 winners were announced at an event held on November 16th at the University of Illinois at Chicago Forum.

In accepting the award, Intellihot Founder and CEO Sridhar (Sri) Deivasigamani said, “Intellihot seeks to eradicate long-standing problems in the water heating industry such as staggering CO2 emissions and Legionnaire’s disease with an innovation-first approach so our consumers can take advantage of next-gen features like 24/7 factory monitoring and predictive diagnostics while knowing that these do not come at the cost of environmental degradation.”

“Nearly 350 organizations [were] nominated for this year’s awards,” said Luke Tanen, President and CEO of Chicago Innovation. “As a group, these nominees are responsible for generating over $3.8 billion in new revenues and creating over 10,000 jobs. The winners represent the best from this very impressive group.”

The Electron Series

Intellihot’s award-winning product, the Electron Series, is the world’s first tankless heat pump water heater built for commercial and industrial applications. It absorbs heat from ambient air, stores that heat energy in a thermal battery, which in turn heats domestic water—all without a water storage tank.

The compact units make the adoption of heat pumps straightforward for large properties like hotels, schools and restaurants, by offering guaranteed performance in any climate, saving 30% of space, and providing up to 1/3rd reduction in operating expense. The Electron’s lack of stored water drastically cuts idle energy usage, reduces installation complexity and time, simplifies maintenance, and mitigates health risks like Legionella. By doing so, the Electron presents the most straightforward option for commercial properties to adopt heat pump water heating and comply with legislative regulations related to the country’s electrification efforts.

About Intellihot

Led by Sri Deivasigamani, Intellihot products have previously received an Edison Award for Best New Product in 2022, and a Sustainability Award from Business Intelligence Group in 2023. Beyond the innovative products manufactured by Intellihot, the company utilizes technology to simplify processes, such as their on-line sizing tool which utilizes a database of nearly 2000 tankless water heater installations to provide a guaranteed sizing recommendation for commercial and industrial applications.

For more information visit www.intellihot.com.