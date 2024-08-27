WINT Joins World Water Week in a Call for Collaborative Solutions to Global Water Crisis

NEW YORK, NY — WINT Water Intelligence, a leader in cutting-edge water management, leak detection and water damage mitigation solutions, challenges stakeholders and governmental institutions to prioritize the management of water in real estate and address some of the most unnoticed sources of water waste.

Commercial buildings and institutional facilities consume 17% of the public freshwater supply in the United States and are also significant sources of waste. Up to 25% of that water is ultimately wasted due to the lack of proper monitoring and management of water.

A strategic approach to water management using artificial intelligence (AI), signal processing technology and deep data insights can help organizations reduce waste, cut costs, mitigate risk and meet sustainability goals.

WINT joins the concerns of experts gathering in Sweden Aug. 25–29 for World Water Week, an international conference on global water use, where trailblazers from all over the world share new ideas, learn from each other and collaborate on innovative solutions.

Cooperation is the Key

“Water is an essential resource, but we don’t have an unlimited supply,” said Yaron Dycian, chief product and strategy officer for WINT. “The global water system is under increasing stress. Water cooperation is the key to long-term water security and ensuring everyone has access to adequate supplies of clean, safe water. At WINT, we’re committed to working with thought leaders and decision-makers to develop and implement innovative strategies and technological solutions for the world’s water supply.”

According to the United Nations World Water Development Report, droughts affect more than 1.4 billion people. As of 2022, roughly half of the world’s population experienced severe water scarcity for at least part of the year, while one quarter faced "extremely high" levels of water stress, using over 80% of their annual renewable freshwater supply.

Inefficient management of water supplies in the built environment contributes significantly to water stress and raises organizations’ carbon footprint. According to The Carbon Impact of Water report:

On average, every cubic meter of water consumed generates 23 pounds of carbon emissions.

Just one leaky toilet wastes more than 1 million gallons of water and generates 46 tons of carbon emissions in a year – as much as a typical passenger car.

“To ensure ESG policies and water sustainability are widely addressed, some oversight and regulation can be useful,” Dycian said. “It can help create clarity and ensure the right goals are put in place. Yet as with any government intervention, we strongly urge a minimalistic approach that will help guide the market while not creating overbearing requirements that can stifle innovation.”

Holistic Solutions

WINT is partnering with organizations around the world to advance proactive water management technology throughout buildings’ lifecycles and helps its customers reduce water consumption by an average of 20%-25%. Last year WINT saved in total 652 million gallons of water for over 400 leading global enterprises which would have resulted in the release of 22,000 metric tons of carbon emissions. WINT’s AI-powered technology can:

Monitor water flows to identify leaks and inefficiencies.

Enable automatic and remote shut-off of water supply at the source of the leak to prevent water damage.

Provide complete visibility to water usage across all water systems within the building.

Detect sources of water waste and eliminate them.

Accurately measure water consumption in real-time.

Present detailed reports and dashboards that provide deep analytics on water and carbon footprint.