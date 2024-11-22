Vicinity’s Inaugural 42MW Electric Boiler Now Operational

Latest from Green
CAMBRIDGE, MA - Vicinity Energy, a decarbonization leader with the nation’s largest portfolio of district energy systems, has announced the launch of eSteam, its carbon-free thermal energy solution.
This milestone follows a swift two-year journey from concept to execution. Vicinity’s inaugural 42MW industrial-scale electric boiler is now operational at its Cambridge, MA, facility, underscoring Vicinity’s Clean Energy Future commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
The electric boiler will enable Vicinity to deliver its award-winning carbon-free thermal energy product, eSteam, to its customers starting this heating season, marking a pivotal advancement in urban sustainability. Boston and Cambridge-based customers have partnered with Vicinity to use eSteam in their buildings as an immediate solution for reducing carbon emissions.
eSteam
Vicinity will import renewable electricity through its co-located substations to power the electric boiler, generating carbon-free eSteam. Leveraging its established underground steam network, Vicinity delivers eSteam directly to customers, enabling cost-effective compliance with performance standards, accelerating clean energy adoption and the broader energy transition.
“The delivery of eSteam marks a pivotal moment in advancing urban decarbonization,” said Kevin Hagerty, President and CEO of Vicinity Energy. “The strong interest we've received from customers underscores the growing and urgent need for carbon-free thermal energy. As we approach capacity, the enthusiasm of early adopters reaffirms that district energy electrification is not only a viable solution but also the most efficient and cost-effective pathway to decarbonize a city quickly.”
Vicinity is contracted to supply eSteam to leading organizations like Emerson College and life sciences leader IQHQ, emphasizing the unprecedented demand for carbon-free thermal energy in Boston and Cambridge. Their adoption of eSteam reflects its broad, transformative impact on industries focused on advancing sustainability goals.
The Clean Energy Economy
"I grew up not too far from this location, and I have seen the transformation of this community from this site in particular, which is now going to reduce our neighborhood’s carbon footprint," said Massachusetts State Senator Sal DiDomenico. "I want to thank Vicinity for choosing Cambridge, because we need to show the rest of the nation and the world that innovation is happening here in our great city. We are changing lives, and we're doing work here that is not happening anywhere else in this country or the world."
“The launch of eSteam marks a major step forward in our journey toward cleaner energy," said Jennifer Lamy, Associate Director of Sustainability at Emerson College. “Starting this semester, eSteam will begin heating campus buildings, and in the next several years, all of Emerson’s steam-heated buildings will be heated with carbon-free eSteam. Our use of eSteam will contribute significantly towards our goal of carbon neutrality by 2030.”
“This project is a terrific example of the leadership and vision of businesses seizing the opportunities of the clean energy transition,” said Brad Campbell, President and CEO of the Conservation Law Foundation. “The commercial heating and power sector has long been considered ‘hard to decarbonize,’ but Vicinity is showing it can be done with existing technology in a competitive environment.”
"We at the Environmental League of Massachusetts know that technological innovation can both tackle climate change and create opportunities for our communities,” said Elizabeth Turnbull Henry, President of the Environmental League of Massachusetts. “Vicinity’s commitment to decarbonization with the launch of eSteam is exactly the kind of leadership we need to build a resilient, sustainable future for generations to come."
Vicinity Energy
Vicinity Energy is the largest owner and operator of district energy systems dedicated to decarbonizing its operations and investing in innovative renewable thermal energy technologies.
Operating 19 district energy systems in 12 cities, Vicinity delivers reliable and sustainable steam, hot water, and chilled water to 260 million square feet of building space nationwide. To learn more, visit www.vicinityenergy.us.