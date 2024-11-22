Vicinity’s Inaugural 42MW Electric Boiler Now Operational

Vicinity will import renewable electricity through its co-located substations to power the electric boiler, generating carbon-free eSteam. Leveraging its established underground steam network, Vicinity delivers eSteam directly to customers, enabling cost-effective compliance with performance standards, accelerating clean energy adoption and the broader energy transition.

“The delivery of eSteam marks a pivotal moment in advancing urban decarbonization,” said Kevin Hagerty, President and CEO of Vicinity Energy. “The strong interest we've received from customers underscores the growing and urgent need for carbon-free thermal energy. As we approach capacity, the enthusiasm of early adopters reaffirms that district energy electrification is not only a viable solution but also the most efficient and cost-effective pathway to decarbonize a city quickly.”

Vicinity is contracted to supply eSteam to leading organizations like Emerson College and life sciences leader IQHQ, emphasizing the unprecedented demand for carbon-free thermal energy in Boston and Cambridge. Their adoption of eSteam reflects its broad, transformative impact on industries focused on advancing sustainability goals.

The Clean Energy Economy

"I grew up not too far from this location, and I have seen the transformation of this community from this site in particular, which is now going to reduce our neighborhood’s carbon footprint," said Massachusetts State Senator Sal DiDomenico. "I want to thank Vicinity for choosing Cambridge, because we need to show the rest of the nation and the world that innovation is happening here in our great city. We are changing lives, and we're doing work here that is not happening anywhere else in this country or the world."