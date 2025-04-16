Sloan Celebrates Sustainability Efforts on Earth Day

FRANKLIN PARK, IL — Sloan , the world’s leading manufacturer of commercial plumbing systems, has announced the launch of new sustainability efforts in water conservation, material transparency, carbon neutral initiatives, and corporate policies in an effort to build on its history of sustainability.

“Water conservation and sustainability are part of Sloan’s identity, and we’ve been on the front lines of these efforts for over 119 years,” said Paul Sambanis, Sloan Vice President of Sustainability. “As we celebrate Earth Day, we’re excited to announce additional sustainability efforts as we continue to build on our proud tradition of being environmental stewards.”

Transparency

As part of the efforts outlined in its 2023 ESG Report , Sloan is now undergoing an initiative focused on material transparency and compliance by continuing to improve how it provides a transparent account of the materials and substances contained within its products to assess and go beyond voluntary and regulatory standards.

In addition, efforts toward chemical use restriction and risk mitigation are establishing engineering guidelines to phase out or restrict hazardous substances, while focusing on NSF372/61 drinking water compliance and the Living Building Challenge Red List. Sloan’s 3000-gallon patent-pending filter reduces PFAS (PFOA and PFOS), lead, microplastics, cysts, Class 1 particulates, chlorine, and other contaminants. It complies with NSF 42, 53, and 401 standards.

A new baseline assessment and transition plan includes an evaluation of current Red List material usage to develop a phased roadmap for adopting safer alternatives in alignment with industry best practices for health and environmental impact.

Practice What You Preach

Sloan’s sustainability efforts start internally at locations across the United States. Its Franklin Park, IL, headquarters has replaced plastic cups with reusable cups to improve recycling efforts, and Sloan’s new DropSpot™ Bottle Fillers have been installed throughout the building to promote water conservation. In addition, after a parking lot expansion at its Franklin Park location, the number of electric vehicle charging stations has doubled.

Sloan’s Andover, Mass., facility has been zero waste to landfill for two years, while new air compressors have been installed in its Arkansas Foundry that are more efficient and will help Sloan continue to reduce its Scope 3 emissions.

“As a leader in sustainability, it’s important to practice what we preach, and our efforts at our locations across the country highlight our commitment to our sustainability mission,” Sambanis said.

WAVE Program

Last month, Sloan completed reverification for The Water Council’s WAVE program , indicating that Sloan successfully maintained its two-year verification process, which assessed water-related risks across the enterprise, identified the highest water-related impacts using credible water-related data, and implemented best practices to improve water stewardship performance.