GF Building Flow Solutions’ New Sites Mark a Milestone on Carbon-Neutral Journey

Turkey

GF Building Flow Solutions’ manufacturing in Cerkezkoy (Turkey), a.k.a Georg Fischer Hakan Plastik, is specialized in high-quality wastewater solutions. Key actions for emission reductions at the plant focus on energy management and efficiency, including the use of renewable energy, reducing the site’s emissions by about 95% compared to the baseline 2019. Waste management and circular economy approaches have cut production and facility waste by 36%.

Germany

The Ecoflex production in Hassfurt (Germany) began its transitioning toward carbon-neutral manufacturing over a decade ago by switching entirely to 100%-certified green electricity. Key energy-efficiency improvement measures in the production and in the buildings included upgrading the heating system and modifications such as installing a solar energy plant. As a result, the site’s emissions have been reduced by about 91% as compared to the baseline.

Apple Valley, USA

The Apple Valley manufacturing facility at GF’s North American headquarters has implemented significant measures to achieve carbon-neutral status. These include the use of 100% green electricity, converting three natural gas boilers to electric, and converting to 100% LED lighting. Additionally, nearly 100 windows were replaced to increase efficiency and the RTU (remote terminal unit) was replaced with electric heat instead of natural gas. As a result, tCO2e emissions have been reduced by 93%, significantly cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

An Industry Leader

To achieve full carbon neutral status, according to GF Building Flow Solutions’ Carbon Neutral Factory concept, the rest of the emissions at all three sites will be offset through a combination of tree-based carbon removal verified and retired using the Verra registry and biochar-based carbon removal using the Puro.earth or Carbon Standards International registry.

“Together with our teams and all GF Building Flow Solutions colleagues who have been involved in these processes, I am proud of our track record of cutting emissions at additional sites,” said Thomas Fuhr. “These accomplishments showcase our continued commitment to being an industry leader in sustainability.”

For more information about GF’s Sustainability Framework: https://www.georgfischer.com/en/sustainability-at-gf/sustainability-framework-2025.html