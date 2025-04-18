PERC Highlights the Sustainable Advantages of Propane This Earth Day

RICHMOND, VA — This Earth Day, the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) is highlighting propane and renewable propane as key solutions for cutting emissions and delivering reliable energy amid global sustainability efforts. As a safe, clean, and readily available energy source that produces 52 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions than the average of the US electric grid, propane supports the energy demands of neighborhoods and communities, while also reducing emissions.

In 2023, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) found that the residential sector accounted for roughly 20 percent of the country’s total energy consumption, costing an average of $2,000 annually for home energy. Inefficient appliances require more energy to operate, which can lead to higher utility costs and have a negative impact on the environment. Propane addresses this challenge, especially when paired with standby generators and high-efficiency appliances. Since propane is stored on-site and operates independently of the electric grid, it keeps appliances and home systems operational during power outages. Even during natural disasters, propane provides residential professionals and homeowners with energy security and peace of mind when needed most.

Sustainability and Reliability

“Too often the energy conversation becomes a choice between sustainability and reliability; with propane, you don’t have to choose, it’s a win-win,” said Tucker Perkins, President and CEO of PERC. “With extreme weather events on the rise, we need solutions that are as resilient as they are clean. Propane is widely available and rising to the challenge of keeping our planet healthy and our communities in operation.”

Propane is a low-carbon energy source that is nontoxic and does not contaminate soil or water, making it a safe and environmentally friendly choice for communities and ecosystems. A recent finding from the 2024 Propane Construction Research Program showed that building a more eco-friendly home starts with incorporating sustainable propane-powered appliances. This simple change can reduce a home’s CO2 output by 35 percent.

“Propane appliances that are currently on the market are already impressive in their resiliency and environmental benefits,” said Bryan Cordill, Director of residential business development at PERC. “And with a focus on propane research and advancements, homeowners can expect even more sustainable and efficient opportunities for their home in the future.”

Renewable propane is one of those advancements and is growing in both production and popularity as an even cleaner energy option. Made from renewable feedstocks, it can be used in any current propane application without modifications to existing infrastructure, providing another smart solution along the path to zero emissions.

To learn more about how the propane industry is making a difference this Earth Day, visit propane.com/residential-construction