Noritz, Nihon Itomic Partner on Commercial CO₂ Heat Pump Water Heater for North America

Noritz Corporation and Nihon Itomic Co., Ltd. have entered into a strategic partnership to develop their first commercial CO₂ heat pump water heater for the North American market, expanding electrification options for high-demand commercial applications.

The companies will introduce the new technology to the HVAC and plumbing industry at the 2026 AHR Expo, scheduled for February 2–4 in Las Vegas, Nevada, providing contractors, engineers, and facility managers an early look at the system’s performance and application potential.

Responding to Commercial Electrification and Decarbonization Demand

Across North America, increasing regulatory pressure and sustainability goals are accelerating the shift away from fossil fuel-based water heating in commercial buildings. Electrification strategies—particularly heat pump water heating—are becoming central to decarbonization plans for multifamily housing, hospitality, healthcare, and institutional facilities.

For Noritz, the partnership aligns with its medium-term management plan, which identifies global expansion as a core growth priority and positions North America as a key market. The collaboration builds on rising demand for low-emission, high-efficiency commercial water heating solutions that can integrate with renewable energy systems.

Building on Proven Heat Pump Collaboration

Noritz and Nihon Itomic previously partnered in July 2025 to launch a commercial hybrid water heating system for the Japanese market. That project established a working framework combining Nihon Itomic’s electric and CO₂ heat pump expertise with Noritz’s manufacturing and system design capabilities.

The North American commercial CO₂ heat pump water heater represents the next phase of that collaboration. The system is being designed specifically to meet the operating requirements, installation expectations, and performance standards of commercial applications in the US and Canada.

Manufacturing, Distribution, and Market Strategy

Under the agreement, Nihon Itomic will lead product development, focusing on system efficiency and CO₂ refrigerant-based heat pump technology. Manufacturing will be handled by RB Corporation, a Noritz Group company, ensuring production scalability and quality control.

Sales and distribution in North America will be managed by NORITZ AMERICA CORPORATION, positioning the product within Noritz’s existing commercial sales channels and contractor networks. CO₂ refrigerant heat pump water heaters offer significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional fossil fuel systems and avoid the high global warming potential associated with many traditional refrigerants.

Through this joint development effort, Noritz and Nihon Itomic aim to support commercial contractors and building owners seeking reliable, future-ready water heating systems that balance performance, compliance, and environmental responsibility.