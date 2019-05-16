ASHRAE and New Buildings Institute Sign MOU

ASHRAE and New Buildings Institute (NBI) have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalizing the organizations’ relationship.

The MoU was signed by 2018-2019 ASHRAE President Sheila J. Hayter, P.E. and NBI CEO Ralph DiNola, on May 14 in Seattle, Wash. The agreement defines parameters on how the two organizations will collaborate more closely to continue to advance and promote the mutual interests of their respective members and stakeholders.

This agreement compliments Ms. Hayter’s theme for the Society year “Building Our New Energy Future,” and is focused on three main areas of collaboration that will be further detailed in a future partnership agreement:

Zero Energy/Emissions Building Leadership and Market Development

Education and Design Guidance

Advancing Codes and Policies

“ASHRAE believes in the impact of our collaborative efforts in accelerating meaningful progress toward optimizing the design and performance of buildings,” said 2018-2019 ASHRAE President Sheila J. Hayter, P.E. “NBI’s commitment to better energy performance and emission reductions in buildings aligns well with ASHRAE’s industry longstanding leadership in advancing the growth and innovation of the built environment. We are pleased to sign this MoU and look forward to working with NBI.”

Parameters of the agreement include but are not limited to: general advocacy; joint conferences and meetings; chapter collaboration; publication development and distribution; education and training programs; technical activities coordination and research.

“We value this partnership with ASHRAE and are excited to leverage this collaboration to better support ASHRAE’s members with tools, resources, training and education to rapidly scale zero energy and zero emissions buildings,” said NBI CEO Ralph DiNola. “This MoU will focus our efforts and help us to plan our successful collaboration into the future and significantly increase our impact.”