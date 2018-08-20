AWS, SCS, Nestlé, Ecolab, and Renmark Host Stockholm Panel Discussion

EMERYVILLE, CA — SCS Global Services (SCS), together with Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) and several AWS certified organizations, including Nestlé Waters, Ecolab and Renmark, will host a special panel discussion during World Water Week to discuss the AWS standard and the value of independent certification as a global tool for driving and monitoring water stewardship at the facility-level.

Fresh water availability is severely threatened by population pressures, resource constraints, geopolitical turmoil, industrial pollution, and climate change. As a result, responsible water management has become an essential component of sustainable business strategy – key to preventing supply chain, distribution, and operational disruptions, and critical for protecting brand reputation.

This panel session, The Value Independent Certification Brings to Global Water Stewardship, during the conference on Monday, August 27th, will take place at the Stockholm City Conference Center at 9:00 am. These organizations will share their challenges faced, opportunities identified, and lessons learned, as well as the direct benefits they have experienced as a result of AWS certification, the first comprehensive global benchmark for responsible water stewardship. The session will give attendees a better understanding of what active water stewardship entails, how stakeholders interact, and the importance of third-party certification.

World Water Week is hosted by the Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI) August 26-31. To learn more about this session or to register for the conference, visit: https://bit.ly/2AITBoo