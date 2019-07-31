DOE Compliance Day Approaches for Walk-in Coolers and Freezers

It’s been more than two years since the commercial refrigeration industry has faced a major regulatory deadline from the Department of Energy (DOE). Since 2017, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of new stand-alone, reach-in equipment have been required to comply with the DOE’s latest energy-efficiency standards. But as 2020 quickly approaches, the DOE’s mandate will take aim at another ubiquitous class of refrigeration equipment: walk-in coolers and freezers (WICF).

The ruling requires 20–40 percent energy reductions in WICFs smaller than 3,000 square feet that are manufactured after the following enforcement dates:

• Jan. 1, 2020, for WICFs with medium-temperature dedicated condensing systems

• July 10, 2020, for WICFs with low-temperature dedicated condensing systems

These deadlines may come as no surprise for those keeping track of the dynamic regulatory climate; the medium-temperature WICF mandate has been in effect since June 5, 2017. But with final enforcement dates quickly approaching, many OEMs are now eying these deadlines with new urgency and making the necessary design changes needed to comply.

Refrigeration System and Component Impacts

The DOE’s WICF ruling directly applies to anyone manufacturing, producing, assembling or importing to certify WICF components. Impacted parties must meet the applicable standards based on the date of manufacture.

From a refrigeration system standpoint, "compliant components" refer to dedicated and packaged condensing units (indoor and outdoor) used in both new and retrofit applications, including:

• Condensing units that are assembled to construct a new WICF

• Condensing units used to replace an existing, previously installed WICF component (retrofit)

• Condensing units used within packaged systems

Other components — such as unit coolers (evaporators), doors, panels and lighting — are also within the jurisdiction of the DOE’s WICF ruling.

It’s important to note that contractors and wholesalers can still use and stock condensing units that were manufactured before the DOE enforcement dates for retrofit purposes. From the DOE’s perspective, only condensing units manufactured after the enforcement dates must be compliant.

Achieving WICF Compliance Via the AWEF Standard

To evaluate the energy efficiency of a complete WICF system, the DOE uses a metric created by the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) called the Annual Walk-In Energy Factor (AWEF). As defined by AHRI, the AWEF calculation is based on “a ratio of the total heat, not including the heat generated by the operation of refrigeration systems, removed, in Btu, from a walk-in box during a one-year period of usage for refrigeration to the total energy input of refrigeration systems, in watt-hours, during the same period”.

Per the DOE, there are several WICF equipment classes below the 3,000 square foot limit that must meet or exceed the minimum AWEF ratings based on capacity and application (e.g., medium- or low-temperature, indoor or outdoor).

The PDF download found after the footnotes at the end of this article details the minimum AWEF rating per equipment class.