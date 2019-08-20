Ferguson supports DIGDEEP

Roughly 1.6 million Americans don’t have hot and cold running water, a bathtub or shower or a working flush toilet, nor do they have clean water that’s safe to drink. DIGDEEP is the only organization in the United States working to change that. And now, Ferguson is too.

Ferguson has signed on as the organization’s first corporate partner. Together, they hope to help millions in need through Community Plumbing Challenges. CPCs bring together a team of volunteer tradespeople and organizations from all over the U.S. to deliver running water and safe wastewater disposal for families situated in a particular area. During the CPCs, residents are also trained to maintain their new plumbing systems.

“When we think of access to clean water and proper sanitation, we tend only to see it as an issue abroad,” explained Kevin Murphy​, CEO of Ferguson. “We have an opportunity to really invest our products, resources and expertise to tackle a very-solvable social issue.”

DIGDEEP focuses its work in places without clean, running water or basic plumbing. It empowers American communities to build and manage low-cost systems that bring safe, hot and cold water into homes, schools and community centers.

DIGDEEP’s water projects are community-led and designed to improve human rights standards like health and economic development. In places that already have access to water, DIGDEEP designs experiences that help Americans form a deep and lasting connection to the water we often take for granted.

The company's partnership with DIGDEEP aligns with the Ferguson Cares corporate mission to ensure every household in the U.S. has access to clean water, a goal in alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal to ensure sustainable management of water and sanitation for all. To get involved, email Ferguson Cares or visit the DIGDEEP’s website. ​